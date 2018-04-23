Jadon Sancho thrills with goal and two assists for Borussia Dortmund in MOTM display

Sancho became the youngest English player to score in the Bundesliga at the age of 18 years and 27 days on his first senior start since a 2-2 draw with Freiburg in January.

In the 13th minute, the former Manchester City forward - who started on the left wing in his ninth senior appearance - cooly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan.

In the same game, he also contributed assists for Maximilian Philipp and Marco Reus as Dortmund thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

After the match, Reus said the England U19 international is better than he was at the same point in his career.

"I wasn't that far at his age," Reus told Kicker. "How he controls the ball to set up the 3-0, that shows everything. So much respect."

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Jadon was just outstanding for an 18-year-old."

Sancho left Manchester City for Dortmund last summer in search of more regular first-team football. So far, so good you'd have to say.

