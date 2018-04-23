Gainsborough Trinity break astonishing record they've held for 145 years

Gainsborough threw away a two-goal lead against AFC Telford on Saturday, as a double from Marcus Dinanga and another strike from Shane Sutton condemned Trinity to their 24th loss of the season.

The defeat meant Gainsborough have been relegated for the first time in their history, having been formed in 1873.

Incredibly, though, Trinity have never been promoted either, and since their existence have merely floated between newly formed leagues.

Promotion and relegation were introduced to the division in 1987, but Gainsborough have never budged.

An official statement released on Facebook by the club's chairman, Richard Kane, read: "Today we take the poison but we should look forward to tasting the honey next year.

"I will continue to strive and endeavour for Gainsborough Trinity, that I can promise."

See also...

Arsenal Tula loanee Artem Dzyuba offers own money to spite Roberto Mancini – and gets ultimate revenge

Ex-Chelsea flop Marko Marin takes ridiculous tumble after nudge from referee

In Other News...