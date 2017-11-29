South Korea's rising star Kwon Chang-hoon scores delightful goal for Dijon in Ligue 1

Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta put Amiens 1-0 up in the third minute, but Kwon Chang-hoon silenced the home support with an equaliser on the quarter-hour mark.

After some rather hapless Amiens defending, Dijon right-back Valentin Rosier laid the ball off to Kwon, who played a quickfire one-two with Frederic Sammaritano and then whipped the ball into the top corner around goalkeeper Regis Gurtner.

The 23-year-old's brilliant finish was his fifth in 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, earmarking him as a player to look out for at the World Cup.

Unfortunately for Kwon, though, it wasn't enough: Amiens' 50th-minute goal was the last in a 2-1 win.

