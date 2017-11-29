Sean Dyche to have pub named after him – if Burnley secure top-four finish

Burnley have enjoyed a fine start to 2017/18 and are currently seventh in the Premier League table.

Against the top six, Dyche's men have secured a victory over Chelsea and draws against Tottenham and Liverpool as they continue to chase the pack.

The former Watford chief's achievements haven't gone unnoticed by one pub in Burnley (who proudly declared he could drink there for free after keeping them up last season), and Dyche has joked that he will use the prospect of a name change to inspire his players to achieve the lofty goal.

“Well, I never. I haven’t seen that," the Clarets boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

“That’s the only reason I’d do it, then! It’s all the motivation I need.”

Lest we forget that Burnley used to have a mural dedicated to Dyche following their promotion to the Premier League. It was knocked down in December last year. Gah!

