Watch: Mauro Icardi missed an absolute sitter in the Milan derby... which finished goalless

After his first-half strike was ruled out for offside, Icardi's shooting boots deserted him after the break during the 0-0 Serie A draw at San Siro on Wednesday night.

In the 59th minute, Ivan Perisic squared the ball across goal, giving Icardi the chance to complete a simple finish. However, the 24-goal striker somehow scuffed his shot wide of the post - much to the relief of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Icardi had scored a hat-trick in the two sides' previous meeting, so this was an uncharacteristic performance from the Argentine.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti sympathised with his talismanic forward despite missing out on a potentially crucial three points. The Nerazzurri are now just two points clear in the fourth and final Champions League spot.

The 59-year-old told Inter.it: "I'm really happy with my team because they played the game while showing that they knew what they had to do. The result will follow on from that.

"After this match, nothing changes. We've picked up a point and kept Milan eight points behind us.

"The chances for Icardi? It can happen and even he makes mistakes. It's a bit of a disappointment because they could have secured us the three points."

