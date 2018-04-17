Watch: PSV's Eredivisie title celebrations were wild

Phillip Cocu's side secured their third league title in four years with three Eredivisie games to spare following a comfortable 3-0 win over rivals Ajax on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Gaston Pereiro, Luuk de Jong and Steven Bergwijn were enough to spark the celebrations on Sunday, and they continued into Monday for the official trophy tour.

There were flares and beer aplenty as PSV's horde of fans sung songs and danced long into the night.​

A special mention to former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy – now a PSV youth coach – who got lost in the moment...

