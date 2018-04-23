Watch: Yeovil Town's Thomas James bags stunning own goal in League Two

Notts County secured a League Two play-off place on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Yeovil, and are now just two points behind third-placed Wycombe Wanderers in the race for the final automatic spot with two league games left.

The hosts' emphatic win was made all the easier by James's calamitous own goal in the 54th minute, which doubled Kevin Nolan's side's lead after Daniel Jones had scored their opener at the end of the first half.

Jones tried to intercept a pass from outside the box, only to slide in and smash the ball into the top corner.

0:58 for the o.g.

Former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Nolan was thrilled that his side will at least be in play-off action once the regular season is over.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he told the Nottingham Post post-match. "Everybody would have snapped your hand off at the start of the season if we'd have been offered a play-off place. But I'm delighted for the lads because they’ve been brilliant all season long and I want them to finish off in style.

"I want to win the next two games because you get your just rewards when you do that."

In Other News...