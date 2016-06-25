We needed to talk about Ivan Perisic's hair – and Twitter made us chuckle

Look, we're sorry. Normally we'd be bringing you an insightful post-match analysis with Stats Zone right about now but... well, judge for yourselves.

By full-time there had been zero shots on target. By half-time of extra time it was the same. The television cameras had missed one of the few good chances of the game. Ricardo Quaresma successfully nutmegged himself.

Quaresma è talmente tanto dentro al #Fantaignorante che prova a farsi i tunnel da soli per prendere punti. Che Eroe. pic.twitter.com/ED5CUt9FMU

— CALCIATORI BRUTTI (@CB_Ignoranza) June 25, 2016

Finally it came to life in the 26th minute of extra time when Perisic himself hit the post, then Portugal raced up the other end to score via Quaresma, after Cristiano Ronaldo's initial effort had been half-saved.

Nani's "I'm going to welly it in the general direction of Ronaldo to avoid him shouting at me for not passing" was quite something

— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) June 25, 2016

Croatia's Ivan Perisic had illuminated this tournament up to this point – albeit for an entirely different reason on Saturday night. The Inter man was superb in the group stage, scoring goals against the Czech Republic and Spain... but then he got bored (there is surely no other explanation). And here's how Twitter answered our creative call to action...

Because it's the *only* thing to talk about so far: you've got three words to describe Ivan Perisic's barnet. Go... pic.twitter.com/9q9qA6iFRg

— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo







Get a refund

— Mean Mr Mustard (@_Peter_1980) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Battenburg head band

— Jamie Mason (@BalonieMaloney) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Serious head injury.

— Annie Eaves (@AnnieEaves) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Stuck to tablecloth

— Sam Wilson (@MrSamWilson) June 25, 2016

Medicate that rash https://t.co/52IqPYQ97O

— MP (@Marp2057) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo fell asleep drunk

— Rob Warner (@Real_Rob_Warner) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Needs a hat

— Phil Swan (@Somucheffort) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo very patient barber

— John Miller (@archie0710) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Never drinking again

— Darren Gooding (@dazzybabes) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo jumbo pasty please. pic.twitter.com/CvarGdwnra

— Stuart (@need_coffee_now) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Have a word.

— Big Harry Carter (@BigHCarter) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo not for me

— Harry (@hecairns) June 25, 2016

@FourFourTwo Better than Vida's

— #Roondog (@timseesthelight) June 25, 2016

And on Facebook...

So there you go. Like we said – we're sorry.

More (proper) features every day on FFT.com • Euro 2016 hub