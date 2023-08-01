West Ham United season preview 2023/24: How the Hammers can cope with the loss of Declan Rice

The West Ham United season preview 2023/24 is all about working out a way to move on in the post-Declan Rice era, all while clinging grimly to the coat-tails of the elite cabal at the top of the Premier League.

West Ham United will also navigate another European campaign while integrating a host of new players. Do all of this while steering well clear of relegation trouble in a division filled with smarter, better-run clubs. Easy.

As magical as that night in Prague was, it had the very real sense of an ending; the last sighting of Declan Rice, David Moyes and David Sullivan. Instead, that natural full stop became a comma, and the short-termism that has been the hallmark of the Sullivan reign will continue for another season.

In the generation of nation states and hedge-fund owners, one can’t escape the feeling that the real plan is to wait for someone very rich to buy the club. FourFourTwo previews West Ham United's Premier League season.

West Ham United season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

Buy players with some idea of how to use them. Gianluca Scamacca became the latest in a long line of high-priced purchases seemingly signed due to a YouTube compilation and a glance at the FIFA Team of the Week.

The ghosts of Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Nikola Vlasic looked on knowingly as the Italian was asked to play in the same style as Michail Antonio, and did it so well that he was replaced by Danny Ings in January. Even Brazilian World Cup starter Lucas Paqueta was initially misused as a No.10, before a late season surge in a deeper role.

The structure of the club’s recruitment team is highly confusing, with multiple influential fi gures contributing. They hope that new technical director Tim Steidten, formerly of Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen, will bring clarity.

The coach: David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s difficult to see where David Moyes can go from here but down. Winning a trophy was a West Ham pipe dream for years, so the Europa Conference League climax seemed a natural point to leave. Another season of Premier League struggle won’t be tolerated, so he’ll need a good start, for breathing space.

Key player: Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta arrived in a flurry of excitement and bank notes, and after the World Cup found his feet in a withdrawn role. Tougher than you’d think and more creative than his team-mates, the Brazilian will be the fulcrum of a reshaped team this term; any change in style will rely heavily on his midfield prowess.

The mood around West Ham United

The elation of Prague won’t abate for a while, but the reality of a Rice-less midfield might be a painful shock to the system. This is another attempt at a transition season, and in a league filled with glamorous foreign coaches, a poor start will prompt a familiar close examination of the Moyes style.

Fans are split on his tenure. At the heart of the debate is that familiar mid-table Premier League conundrum: should supporters be happy for some success, or can they demand better football?

One to watch

Divin Mubama of West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham have produced surprisingly few strikers in the modern era, and 18-year-old Divin Mubama may be the best since Jermain Defoe. A member of the all conquering under-18 side, the teenage sensation has made his Premier League and European debuts and could solve the club’s long search for someone to replace the ageless (actually 33) Antonio. Or Mubama could go on loan for a year and join Reading for an undisclosed fee in 2025 – such is the volatility of young talent.

Most likely to...

Break into a surprisingly erudite bus parade singalong: Thilo Kehrer

Least likely to...

Be singing his terrace anthem at Christmas dinner: Jarrod Bowen.

The fan's view: David Blackmore (@WestHamMagazine)

Last season was one that’ll live long in the memory, with our second European trophy.

I won’t be happy unless we go all-out to win the Europa League. This’ll be our third European season in a row, so our players are used to the Thursday-Sunday weeks, and after winning the Europa Conference League there’s no reason why we can’t go far with a favourable draw.

Look out for a few of the under-18s who just won the FA Youth Cup. The likes of Divin Mubama, Oliver Scarles and Freddie Potts have had a taste of first-team action already, but there are others.

I’m least looking forward to playing Brentford, who have beaten us in all four Premier League games, and Brighton, who have won six, drawn six and lost none. They just have our number.

Our most underrated player is Gianluca Scamacca. When we play the way he wants, you can see that he’s class. I worry he’ll be another Sebastien Haller: a talented striker who just doesn’t suit David Moyes’ system. Tomas Soucek is also underrated for what he does off the ball.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Danny Ings. Square peg, round hole.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Callum Wilson. He could be on the worst run of his career and still score a goal against us. And he celebrated the last time by doing the Macarena.

Our key player will be Lucas Paqueta. He operates on a different level, but our attackers are starting to tap into his genius now.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is at peak popularity, but if we don’t start well, Moyes will be under pressure once again. In at least three games last season, a defeat might have got him the sack.

We’ll finish in mid-table.

