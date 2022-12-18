What was the cloak that Lionel Messi wore to lift the World Cup?

By Mark White
published

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup wearing a black cloak – something that's never happened before

What was the cloak that Lionel Messi wore to lift the World Cup? Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in a mysterious black cloak, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisting the 35-year-old should wear it.

Messi later took the cloak off during the celebrations but covered his Argentina shirt in the semi-translucent clothing item, in a strange twist to the trophy lift. 

Never before has a player been made to wear something different while lifting the trophy, with Gary Lineker on the BBC coverage stating that it was a shame that he had to cover the Albiceleste jersey to lift the trophy. 

See more

The cloak in question though is a bisht, handed to him by Qatari Emir Tamim. 

It's a kind of clothing item most often found in the Middle East, not just in Qatar but in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1