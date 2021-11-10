Who are the all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorers?

This article is part of our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship

Since the Barclays FA Women's Super League began in 2011, players have been fighting it out to be the league's top scorer.

Here are the top five all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorers.

1. Vivianne Miedema, 64 goals

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and she has not stopped scoring since. The all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorer has managed a whopping 64 goals in just 73 games for Arsenal.

She also holds the record for the most Barclays FA Women's Super League hat-tricks (five) and the most goals scored in one game (six against Bristol City in 2019).

2. Ellen White, 58 goals

Ellen White has been scoring goals in the Barclays FA Women's Super League for a decade now, and it is no surprise that she comes in second in the list of all-time top scorers.

No player has scored for more different teams in the Barclays FA Women's Super League than White, with her 58 goals having come for Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City, and Manchester City. Her iconic 'goggles' celebration has also made her one of the most distinctive goal scorers in the league.

3. Fran Kirby, 51 goals

After goal machine Miedema, Kirby is the most prolific player on this list, with her 51 goals coming in just 78 Barclays FA Women's Super League matches.

Last season was her best to date, as she struck up a successful partnership with Chelsea team-mate Sam Kerr: Kirby netted 16 times in 18 games, the first time she has hit double figures in a league season.

4. Kim Little, 50 goals

Little has been at the top of the game for a decade now, and is helped to her place on the list by an impressive penalty record: the Arsenal skipper has scored 15 Barclays FA Women's Super League goals from the spot in her career, more than anyone else.

=5. Nikita Parris, 49 goals

Nikita Parris was previously the all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorer, thanks to her 49 goals scored at Everton and Manchester City.

In 2018/19, she scored 19 goals in 19 games, only missing out on the Golden Boot by Vivianne Miedema's 22 goals that year.

She moved to Lyon at the end of that season but has now returned to the Barclays FA Women's Super League with Arsenal where she will look to add to her tally.

=5. Bethany England, 49 goals

It has not always gone smoothly for Bethany England at Chelsea, but there has never been any doubt that she is a fantastic goalscorer.

An initial loan to Liverpool after she joined the club proved that when she scored 10 goals to help the club finish sixth. Her 14 goals in 15 games in 2019/20 helped Chelsea win the Barclays FA Women's Super League, and saw her voted the Barclays FA Women's Super League Player of the Year.

