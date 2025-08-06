Which clubs do Euro 2025 winning Lionesses play for?

The Lionesses brought football home once again this summer by beating Spain on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.

The players compete across three countries at club level and some have already been back in action since they won the trophy.

But where do all of the players compete? Here's all you need to know.

Lionesses: Which club do the stars play for?

The Lionesses did what no other senior English team have done this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the squad of 23, 19 play in England's Women's Super League. There are two English clubs with the highest representation in Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2025 winning team which are Chelsea and Arsenal.

Both London teams have six players in the squad and each set have players who contributed key performances in the Lionesses' retention of the trophy.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Arsenal, they had super subs Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly. Agyemang scored two late equalisers - one against Sweden and another against Italy - to keep England in the tournament.

Kelly, meanwhile, was a key change in attack. She revved up the amount of crosses sent into the box. Kelly also scored the winner against Italy to send England to the final and slotted the winning penalty against Spain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other players who represent the Gunners in the England squad are Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo.

For the Blues, their iconic players of the tournament are Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton.

Lucy Bronze scored the winning penalty against Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bronze, who played the entire tournament with a fractured tibia, was the leader who inspired the team's comeback against Sweden. England were 2-0 down but Bronze scored England's first goal and then slotted the winning penalty in the shootout.

Hampton, meanwhile, made incredible saves throughout the tournament but it was at the penalty shootouts she really shone. Across the two the Lionesses faced - in the quarter-final and final - Hampton only conceded 27% of the penalties she faced.

The other stars for Chelsea in the squad are Lauren James, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh and Aggie Beever-Jones.

Manchester City were represented by Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Khiara Keating, Jess Park. Their rivals Manchester United had Ella Toone, Maya Le Tissier, Grace Clinton.

Georgia Stanway plays for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only other player who competes in Europe but has not yet been mentioned is Georgia Stanway. The midfielder recovered from a knee injury to be included in the squad and competes at club level for Bayern Munich.

The other three stars play in the USA's NWSL. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse competes for Orlando Pride, defender Jess Carter plays for Gotham FC and defender Esme Morgan competes for Washington Spirit.

You can watch all the stars for free at club level in the current/upcoming season.

The NWSL are midway through their season and they are available to watch on NWSL+.

Germany's Frauen Bundesliga is free to watch on DAZN with the 2025/26 season beginning on 5 September.

For the WSL, the rights in the UK are spread across free-to-air and subscription platforms. The BBC and Sky share the rights for the UK, while the WSL YouTube channel also shows a lot of matches.

For those abroad, the WSL - which returns on 5 September - there are various broadcasters. In the USA Paramount+ is the main broadcaster. In Australia it is Optus Sport, Canada is SN, New Zealand has TVNZ+ and Brazil: ESPN 3 and Star+.

Lionesses clubs