Which clubs do Euro 2025 winning Lionesses play for?

By published

The Lionesses retained their Euros crown this summer but which clubs do the players compete for? Here's all you need to know.

Chloe Kelly forward of England and Arsenal FC lifts the trophy after winning with her team the the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.
Chloe Kelly lifts the Euro 2025 trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Lionesses brought football home once again this summer by beating Spain on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.

The players compete across three countries at club level and some have already been back in action since they won the trophy.

But where do all of the players compete? Here's all you need to know.

Lionesses: Which club do the stars play for?

Ella Toone of England celebrates with teammates Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp after scoring her team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Netherlands at Stadion Letzigrund on July 09, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Lionesses did what no other senior English team have done this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the squad of 23, 19 play in England's Women's Super League. There are two English clubs with the highest representation in Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2025 winning team which are Chelsea and Arsenal.

Both London teams have six players in the squad and each set have players who contributed key performances in the Lionesses' retention of the trophy.

Chloe Kelly holds the Euro 2025 trophy

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Arsenal, they had super subs Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly. Agyemang scored two late equalisers - one against Sweden and another against Italy - to keep England in the tournament.

Kelly, meanwhile, was a key change in attack. She revved up the amount of crosses sent into the box. Kelly also scored the winner against Italy to send England to the final and slotted the winning penalty against Spain.

The other players who represent the Gunners in the England squad are Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo.

For the Blues, their iconic players of the tournament are Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton.

Lucy Bronze celebrates her goal against Sweden

Lucy Bronze scored the winning penalty against Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bronze, who played the entire tournament with a fractured tibia, was the leader who inspired the team's comeback against Sweden. England were 2-0 down but Bronze scored England's first goal and then slotted the winning penalty in the shootout.

Hampton, meanwhile, made incredible saves throughout the tournament but it was at the penalty shootouts she really shone. Across the two the Lionesses faced - in the quarter-final and final - Hampton only conceded 27% of the penalties she faced.

The other stars for Chelsea in the squad are Lauren James, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh and Aggie Beever-Jones.

Manchester City were represented by Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Khiara Keating, Jess Park. Their rivals Manchester United had Ella Toone, Maya Le Tissier, Grace Clinton.

Georgia Stanway of England celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Netherlands at Stadion Letzigrund on July 09, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Georgia Stanway plays for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only other player who competes in Europe but has not yet been mentioned is Georgia Stanway. The midfielder recovered from a knee injury to be included in the squad and competes at club level for Bayern Munich.

The other three stars play in the USA's NWSL. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse competes for Orlando Pride, defender Jess Carter plays for Gotham FC and defender Esme Morgan competes for Washington Spirit.

You can watch all the stars for free at club level in the current/upcoming season.

The NWSL are midway through their season and they are available to watch on NWSL+.

Germany's Frauen Bundesliga is free to watch on DAZN with the 2025/26 season beginning on 5 September.

For the WSL, the rights in the UK are spread across free-to-air and subscription platforms. The BBC and Sky share the rights for the UK, while the WSL YouTube channel also shows a lot of matches.

For those abroad, the WSL - which returns on 5 September - there are various broadcasters. In the USA Paramount+ is the main broadcaster. In Australia it is Optus Sport, Canada is SN, New Zealand has TVNZ+ and Brazil: ESPN 3 and Star+.

Lionesses clubs

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Position

Club

Hannah Hampton

Goalkeeper

Chelsea

Anna Moorhouse

Goalkeeper

Orlando Pride

Khiara Keating

Goalkeeper

Manchester City

Leah Williamson

Defender

Arsenal

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Defender

Arsenal

Jess Carter

Defender

Gotham FC

Lucy Bronze

Defender

Chelsea

Alex Greenwood

Defender

Manchester City

Esme Morgan

Defender

Washington Spirit

Maya Le Tissier

Defender

Manchester United

Niamh Charles

Defender

Chelsea

Grace Clinton

Midfielder

Manchester United

Ella Toone

Midfielder

Manchester United

Keira Walsh

Midfielder

Chelsea

Georgia Stanway

Midfielder

Bayern Munich

Jess Park

Midfielder

Manchester City

Michelle Agyemang

Forward

Arsenal

Alessia Russo

Forward

Arsenal

Beth Mead

Forward

Arsenal

Chloe Kelly

Forward

Arsenal

Aggie Beever-Jones

Forward

Chelsea

Lauren Hemp

Forward

Manchester City

Lauren James

Forward

Chelsea

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.