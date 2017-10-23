This is why you really, really shouldn't celebrate a penalty save too early

The bizarre penalty took place in a Thai Cup semi-final match betwen Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong in Pathumthani province on Saturday.

After the match was drawn 2-2, it went to a penalty shootout which went all the way to 19-19. At that point, Bangkok's goalkeeper stepped up to take the cursed spot-kick.

Initially his effort crashed against the crossbar, much to the delight of his opposite number.

But then came the twist: after the ball returned from orbit, it crashed into the turf and bounced back agonisingly into the empty net.

Worse still, Satri Angthong missed their next spot-kick and crashed out of the competition. Oh, cruel world.

