This is why you really, really shouldn't celebrate a penalty save too early
In a penalty shootout tied 19-19 in Thailand, a goalkeeper celebrated a missed spot-kick... but could only watch on in horror at what happened next
The bizarre penalty took place in a Thai Cup semi-final match betwen Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong in Pathumthani province on Saturday.
After the match was drawn 2-2, it went to a penalty shootout which went all the way to 19-19. At that point, Bangkok's goalkeeper stepped up to take the cursed spot-kick.
Initially his effort crashed against the crossbar, much to the delight of his opposite number.
But then came the twist: after the ball returned from orbit, it crashed into the turf and bounced back agonisingly into the empty net.
Worse still, Satri Angthong missed their next spot-kick and crashed out of the competition. Oh, cruel world.
