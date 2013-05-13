Win a game at Old Trafford

Want to play at Old Trafford? Of course you do. Even if youÃ¢ÂÂre nonplussed about scoring a goal at the same ground that hosted the likes of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Eric Cantona every other week Ã¢ÂÂ even if youÃ¢ÂÂre a hardened Liverpool fan Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs a tempting offer.

The worldÃ¢ÂÂs best players have gushed over the grand old stadiumÃ¢ÂÂs history, facilities and atmosphere. And the pitch... have you played on a Premier League pitch? From the rare occasions FFT have been allowed to tear up a beautiful playing surface with miskicks and shanked corners, we can tell you that playing on real, Premier League-quality turf is an experience that cannot be underestimated.

Interested? Well, hereÃ¢ÂÂs the good part: FourFourTwo, in partnership with Chevrolet, is giving you the opportunity to win a day at Old Trafford on Bank Holiday Monday May 27th, during which your team will compete in a small tournament. Each team will play two 30-minute games and the teams will be managed by bona fide legends Bryan Robson and Andy Cole, who Ã¢ÂÂ after a spot of lunch Ã¢ÂÂ will hand out prizes and post-match analysis. The day will last from 9.45am to 4pm.

Three teams have the chance to play in the four-team tournament at Old Trafford, with FourFourTwo making up the numbers (be afraid, be very afraid). The competition closes on May 21st, and all you have to do is...

Tell us why your team deserves to play at the Theatre of Dreams. Your season needs to have been one to remember or one to forget, whether it was littered with silverware or made horrifically memorable by relegation. Why should you get the chance for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? You tell us by emailing contact [at] fourfourtwo [dot] com - with "Old Trafford competition" in the subject line.

Good luckÃ¢ÂÂ¦ except if you play FourFourTwo.

