Witchcraft! Portuguese Cup ball mysteriously floats to referee before kick-off

Ahead of the game played in front of a volatile backdrop for Sporting, there was a light-hearted moment when the ball magically flew to referee Tiago Martins.

For a final flourish, the man in the middle then beckoned the ball airwards with a gesture before catching it.

Answers on a postcard, please. FFT is a huge fan.

Aves lifted the trophy for the first time in their 88-year history as Alexandre Guedes scored twice to lead the club – who finished 13th in the Primeira Liga this season – to a shock win.

