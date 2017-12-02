Yeovil announce new signing Oscar Gobern through Tinder
Yeovil's latest creative player announcement had them using the popular dating app to unveil their new 'match'
The League Two club are no strangers to declaring new players using unorthodox methods.
In the summer, they revealed Southampton youngster Olufela Olomola on loan through FIFA 17's career mode and had Countdown's Rachel Riley annouce James Bailey's contract extension.
But now they've gone a step further and used Tinder to show off free agent Gobern after swiping through the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar... and Lee Trundle.
| It's a match!December 1, 2017
The January window is still a month away from opening. Expect plenty more of this japery imminently...
