Drunk Sunderland fan rings in to speak with Chris Coleman live on air

Former Wales manager Coleman was a guest on BBC Newcastle's Total Sport show after two games as Sunderland boss.

So far, the ex-Fulham chief has seen his side lose 2-1 to Aston Villa on November 21 before beating Burton 2-0 last weekend.

As he was discussing life on Teesside, Black Cats nut Steve rang in to speak to his beloved club's new boss. The slight problem was that he didn't actually have any questions for the 47-year-old, and admitted he just wanted "a chat".

Steve did welcome Coleman to Wearside, though... so that was nice.

