Yeovil Town use FIFA 17 career mode to announce their latest signing

The League Two club are one of the current trailblazers leading the bizarre new trend of quirky player announcements. Mohamed Salah, John Terry and Antonio Rudiger are just a few examples we've seen in the last few weeks of clubs perhaps going a step too far in announcing their latest additions.

Well, not to be outdone last week, Yeovil announced they had signed James Bailey on a two-year contract via the assistance of Countdown presenter Rachel Riley.

But on Sunday, the Yeovil social media team got even more creative and fired up a game of FIFA 17 career mode, announcing the loan signing of Southampton youngster Olufela Olomola.

Yeovil tweeted alongside the video: "These @EASPORTSFIFA games are very realistic these days..."

These games are very realistic these days... July 9, 2017

We were impressed.

