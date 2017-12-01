Arsenal target Jakub Jankto scores final goal in Udinese's 8-3 Coppa Italia thriller

Udinese were in control for the majority of this game as they cruised into a 3-0 lead by the 40th minute, before Alberto Cerri pulled a goal back from the spot for Serie B Perugia.

But the game took a nervy twist early in the second half. After former Barcelona midfielder Maxi Lopez had put Udinese 4-1 up, Perugia's Raffaele Bianco and Mattia Mustacchio both scored in the space of six minutes to make it 4-3.

But despite Perugia's best efforts to turn the game on its head, they shipped another four goals – with Lopez scoring two of them. That gave the Argentine a four-goal haul for his night's work.

Jankto, who is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, Milan and Juventus, rounded off an emphatic victory as he slotted home Udinese's eighth to ensure they advanced to the Coppa Italia's last 16.

