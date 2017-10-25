Young Huddersfield fan sends Aaron Mooy £5 reward for performance against Manchester United

Last Saturday’s 2-1 victory not only marked the Terriers' first win over Manchester United in 65 years, but also left a lasting impression on their entire fanbase.

One supporter in particular, Adam Bhana, was so in awe of the performance that he decided to show his gratitude via direct payment.

After stumbling across a £5 note outside the John Smith’s Stadium, the young fan wrote a letter to the club asking that the money be sent to his matchday hero, Aaron Mooy.

The Socceroo international had put in a man-of-the-match display for David Wagner's side, and opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

“Dear Sean (Jarvis, club director),” Adam’s letter started. “I was at the Huddersfield against Manchester United match.

“I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because you cannot keep what is not yours.

“Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday.

“I have put the £5 in the envelope. Thank you.”

Club director Jarvis later tweeted out a photo of Adam’s letter which the football community have taken to their hearts.

Mooy himself later replied saying he’d love to meet his young fan, with the club now expected to put those plans in place.

