Alan Pardew 'turns down Dynamo Kiev' to keep Premier League dream alive

Pardew has reportedly turned down offers from a whole host of clubs globally – including Dynamo Kiev and teams in China, according to The Independent.

Kiev are currently competing in the Europa League, but Pards is reportedly happy to spurn such an adventure in favour of another Premier League job.

The 56-year-old was sacked as Crystal Palace manager in December 2016, and has spent the 2017/18 season working as a Premier League pundit for Sky Sports.

According to the Indy, Pardew – who has spent his entire managerial career in England to date – is open to a move abroad but wants to stay in England while he assesses his options. Reports earlier this week suggested he had applied for the vacant job at Leicester, following Craig Shakespeare's sacking.

How could away trips to Stal Kamianske or Zirka Kropyvnytskyi not have tickled his fancy?

