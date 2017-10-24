Over one million fans try to buy tickets for England's U17 World Cup semi-final v Brazil

FIFA have changed the semi-final location from the heavily waterlogged pitch at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to Kolkata down south. But that hasn't dampened the demand for tickets, despite some supporters now unable to attend the highly-anticipated fixture.

There were 66,000 tickets up for grabs at Salt Lake Stadium to see the match, but many fans were unsuccessful after finding out they were only one in a million looking to attend the same fixture.

Reportedly, 3.5m people have applied for tickets to go to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, so the demand for this youth fixture really is exceptional.

FIFA have released an apology for their website crashing, and to fans who have had money deducted from their credit cards before a ticket confirmation email had even been sent to them.

"Following the decision to reschedule the semi-final, the logistical challenges were numerous," an official FIFA statement explained. "From the moments tickets were put on sale at 20.30 IST until today, more than one million people tried to access the ticketing portal of the service provider.

"Tickets for the match have now sold out and both FIFA and the LOC are incredibly grateful to every single fan who tried, successfully or not, to purchase a ticket.

"Collectively, we are very sorry that a number of fans experienced technical difficulties, a huge queue, and in some cases, a deduction of monies without confirmation or ticket."

