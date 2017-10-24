Tottenham release moody imagery to show off new stadium progress

To prove that they're working hard on their new 61,000-seater home, Spurs have drip-fed a few more photos of their state-of-the-art stadium which is expected to be completed in time for next season.

Tottenham's new home will have a retractable pitch in order to host NFL matches, as well as a whole host of luxury features including heated seats.

Below are a select few images as Spurs take you from dawn to dusk...

