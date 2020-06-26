News and Features

Date of birth: June 18, 2001

Instagram: @ga_martinelli01

Club(s): Ituano, Arsenal

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £6 million

Honed his close-control skills playing futsal with Corinthians before breaking through at Ituano. The Brazil Under-23 international - also linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona - joined Arsenal during July 2019. Caught the eye with some swashbuckling displays after laying down a marker when scoring twice in his first two competitive starts - then grabbing another brace in the 5-5 League Cup draw against Liverpool.