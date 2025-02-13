Arsenal aren't allowed to play wonderkid in Kai Havertz's absence due to little-known Premier League rule
Injury problems are mounting up for Mikel Arteta and his possible solutions are limited
It’s becoming a frustrating season for Mikel Arteta, whose injury list at the Emirates Stadium continues to grow.
The Arsenal manager is now without a single available striker after Kai Havertz tore his hamstring during the Gunners’ warm-weather training trip to Dubai. With Gabriel Jesus already out along with wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Arteta must now find an unorthodox solution.
Havertz and Jesus are expected to miss the rest of the season, while Martinelli and Saka could be sidelined for several fixtures as the season moves into the spring. Arsenal’s title challenge hangs in the balance.
Who could replace Kai Havertz for Arsenal?
Leandro Trossard seems the most likely candidate to play as a makeshift centre forward for Arsenal in the coming weeks. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has played through the middle before and the Gunners can adapt their style to a false nine relatively easily.
One player who won’t be playing in place of Havertz and Jesus in the Premier League is 15-year-old Max Dowman. Dowman was part of Arsenal’s Dubai training camp and has been training with the first team for more than a year.
The English forward played for Arsenal’s under-18s as a 13-year-old and is the youngest ever scorer in the UEFA Youth League. Comparisons to 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka might not be all that helpful, but they are impressive.
Arsenal sit in second place in the Premier League table, seven points behind Liverpool, and will be without Havertz, Jesus, Saka, Martinelli and indeed Dowman in the early Saturday kick-off against Leicester City as Premier League action returns this weekend.
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.
