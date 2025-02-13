Arsenal aren't allowed to play wonderkid in Kai Havertz's absence due to little-known Premier League rule

Injury problems are mounting up for Mikel Arteta and his possible solutions are limited

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Injured Arsenal forward Kai Havertz (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s becoming a frustrating season for Mikel Arteta, whose injury list at the Emirates Stadium continues to grow.

The Arsenal manager is now without a single available striker after Kai Havertz tore his hamstring during the Gunners’ warm-weather training trip to Dubai. With Gabriel Jesus already out along with wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Arteta must now find an unorthodox solution.

Havertz and Jesus are expected to miss the rest of the season, while Martinelli and Saka could be sidelined for several fixtures as the season moves into the spring. Arsenal’s title challenge hangs in the balance.

Who could replace Kai Havertz for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard seems the most likely candidate to play as a makeshift centre forward for Arsenal in the coming weeks. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has played through the middle before and the Gunners can adapt their style to a false nine relatively easily.

One player who won’t be playing in place of Havertz and Jesus in the Premier League is 15-year-old Max Dowman. Dowman was part of Arsenal’s Dubai training camp and has been training with the first team for more than a year.

Max Dowman of Arsenal during the Arsenal U18 training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 11, 2024 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal squad for 2024/25 LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal in action during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Emirates Stadium on August 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard could be Arsenal's answer at centre forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

The English forward played for Arsenal’s under-18s as a 13-year-old and is the youngest ever scorer in the UEFA Youth League. Comparisons to 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka might not be all that helpful, but they are impressive.

Arsenal sit in second place in the Premier League table, seven points behind Liverpool, and will be without Havertz, Jesus, Saka, Martinelli and indeed Dowman in the early Saturday kick-off against Leicester City as Premier League action returns this weekend.

