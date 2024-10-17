Shock speed stats reveal 10 quickest Premier League players this season - but there's no room for Kyle Walker or Adama Traore

The quickest Premier League players of the 2024/25 season have been revealed, and there are certainly plenty of surprises.

While EA FC 25 might have different opinions, data collated by Opta and BBC Sport highlights the true pace each player in the Premier League has managed in the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign.

Shockingly, neither of Kyle Walker or Adama Traore have managed to break into the top ten of the quickest players clocked in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season. In fact, Traore sits in 21st, while Walker is a lowly 80th on the pace charts - below even England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United's Antony and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Top ten fastest players in the Premier League

Van de Ven has been absolutely rapid (Image credit: Alamy)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur, 37.1 km/h) Carlos Forbs (Wolves, 36.6 km/h) Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, 35.9 km/h) Erling Haaland (Manchester City, 35.7 km/h) Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur, 35.7 km/h) Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal, 35.6 km/h) Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United, 35.5 km/h) Cameron Archer (Southampton, 35.5 km/h) Pedro Neto (Chelsea, 35.4 km/h) Yankuba Minteh (Brighton, 35.4 km/h)

It's surprising for Garnacho to make the top ten (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Micky van de Ven has displayed his raw speed on countless occasions this season - most notably at Old Trafford against Manchester United as he set up Brennan Johnson's opener - perhaps the most surprising name to feature in the top ten is Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger isn't necessarily known for his blistering pace, with Marcus Rashford and even Rasmus Hojlund deemed speedier within the Manchester United ranks. The 20-year-old has reached a better top speed than Pedro Neto at Chelsea and Yankuba Minteh at Brighton, though both certainly aren't slouches.

VIDEO: Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

Forbs, meanwhile, has measured his 36.6 km/h pace in just 110 minutes of football, following his arrival on loan from Ajax. The young Portguese forward hasn't had too many opportunities to put on the burners, but his manager Gary O'Neil might consider his pace a great tool to use as Wolves still seek their first win of the Premier League season.

While BBC Sport fail to reveal the slowest player overall, it does mention that Ipswich have the slowest quickest player for their club, with Wes Burns sat 49th on the list.