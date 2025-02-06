Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues worrying Gabriel Martinelli injury update

Arsenal lost 2-0 in each leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Newcastle United and the second leg might have been more damaging than the first beyond even the lost promise of a Wembley final.

The Gunners lost forward Gabriel Martinelli in the first half when he left the pitch with 36 minutes played after sustaining what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

After losing to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup Third Round, Arsenal have the weekend off before next Saturday’s visit to Leicester City in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Martinelli’s fitness in the aftermath of the EFL Cup defeat.

Gabriel Martinelli went off injured in Arsenal's semi-final exit at Newcastle

Martinelli limped off in Arsenal's loss at Newcastle

“He felt something, I think it was his hamstring, and he wasn’t comfortable to continue,” Arteta told the media after the game at St James’ Park.

“So we will have to have an MRI scan [on Thursday] to see the extent of the injury.”



Arteta will have his fingers crossed for a swift all-clear for the Brazilian forward. Arsenal have limited attacking options after losing Martinelli’s compatriot Gabriel Jesus to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Martinelli, who is ranked at number eight in FourFourTwo’s list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has scored six Premier League goals for the Gunners this season, more than anyone else other than top scorer Kai Havertz.

If Martinelli is to miss a significant period of time, Arteta will need to find a new solution to keep the Gunners near the top of the scoring charts.

Arsenal made no secret of their pursuit of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window but the sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr put paid to any notion of Watkins leaving Villa Park.



Havertz has scored nine league goals this season but appears ill-equipped to shoulder the attacking burden without Jesus, Martinelli or a new signing backing him up.

Arsenal sit in second in the Premier League table and have scored 49 goals in 24 matches, but Martinelli has been directly involved in nine of them. Only seven players in the Premier League have a better percentage of shots on target this season, and only seven have scored more goals per shot in 2024/25.

The Carabao Cup semi-final loss left Arsenal with only two routes available to win silverware. Arteta steered them to the last 16 of the Champions League after they won six league stage games to finish third in the monolithic single table.