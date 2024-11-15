Arsenal considering meeting Premier League star's £85 million release clause

Mikel Arteta is assessing his options after a tough start to the season

Arsenal's tough start to the season was compounded on Sunday after they failed to find a way past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge despite a number of high-quality chances falling their way.

Mikel Arteta's side have been hard to criticise over the past two years, having taken Manchester City deep into the season with intense title battles, finishing just two points off the league leaders last season.

The Gunners have curated arguably the greatest defence in Europe, although have found themselves left wanting in front of goal at times over Mikel Arteta's reign as they continue to search for a consistent source of goals outside of Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal consider meeting Premier League star's release clause

Mikel Arteta is in need of a more consistent source of goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus' inconsistent availability has forced Arteta into utilising Kai Havertz as the number nine since his arrival in 2023, while Leandro Trossard has also deputised centrally when needed despite neither Arsenal player finding complete comfort in the position.

Martin Odegaard's recent injury has also highlighted a lack of creative depth in the squad which will need to be tackled if the North London outfit are to challenge for the title once again this season.

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move away from West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing West Ham's Mohammed Kudus to bolster their forward line, with a move possible either in January or next summer.

The Ghanaian forward enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign in the Premier League last season, grabbing 14 goal involvements in 33 league appearances on the way to a solid ninth-placed finish.

However, Julen Lopetegui's arrival at the London Stadium has thrown Kudus' future into doubt after persistent rumours of a fallout between player and manager which has threatened to publicly spill over a number of times already this season.

Arsenal are likely to be forced into paying the forward's £85 million release clause if they are to make a successful move, with the Hammers seemingly unwilling to part with one of their prized assets.

After decades of underspending, Arsenal are now no strangers to paying big fees for players, with Declan Rice arriving in 2023 for £105 million, just short of Enzo Fernandez's British record fee set six months prior.

The Hammers currently sit just five points above the drop zone in the league despite a free-spending summer of deals bringing plenty of excitement which has so far failed to be delivered upon.