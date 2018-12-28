The 10 closest title races EVER

For the first and only time in its history, the Scudetto was decided via a play-off between Bologna and Inter, after the two clubs had finished level on points at the end of the season.

Inter set the pace early on but cross-city rivals Milan assumed the summit in week 13, where they were to stay until being usurped by Bologna later in the campaign. After Inter took the points against Juventus on Matchday 30, with Bologna only able to get a point at lowly Mantova, the Nerazzurri took top spot and remained there, level with Fulvio Bernardini’s side.

But it wasn't to end happily for them. Harald Nielsen had scored the goals to keep Bologna in the race all season, and it was his strike that clinched the title - the Dane notched the second in a 2-0 triumph in Rome