The 10 closest title races EVER
By Paul Sarahs
The most dramatic title run-ins in living memory
Many top-flight title races have been pedestrian in recent seasons, with champions crowned well in advance of the end of the campaign and – particularly in the cases of England, Germany, France and Italy – without much of a contest.
That hasn't always been the case, though - in this slideshow, we pick out some of the most exciting title tussles in history...
Premier League 1994/95
Fuelled by Jack Walker’s millions, Blackburn bloodied the noses of Manchester United by taking the 1994/95 Premier League title by a single point from Sir Alex Ferguson’s side. It was Rovers' first since 1914 – but they almost blew it.
Going into the final round of matches, Blackburn were two points clear but faced Liverpool in their final game, while Ferguson’s side travelled to east London to take on West Ham. Kenny Dalglish's Rovers duly lost at Anfield, paving the way for United to claim their third Premier League title in a row – but despite dominating the Hammers, they couldn’t find the breakthrough and only drew 1-1. King Kenny was crowned once more.
Serie A 1963/64
For the first and only time in its history, the Scudetto was decided via a play-off between Bologna and Inter, after the two clubs had finished level on points at the end of the season.
Inter set the pace early on but cross-city rivals Milan assumed the summit in week 13, where they were to stay until being usurped by Bologna later in the campaign. After Inter took the points against Juventus on Matchday 30, with Bologna only able to get a point at lowly Mantova, the Nerazzurri took top spot and remained there, level with Fulvio Bernardini’s side.
But it wasn't to end happily for them. Harald Nielsen had scored the goals to keep Bologna in the race all season, and it was his strike that clinched the title - the Dane notched the second in a 2-0 triumph in Rome
First Division 1988/89
Liverpool were huge favourites going into this title decider at Anfield in May 1989. The match was due to take place a month earlier, but the Hillsborough disaster meant it was postponed and rescheduled for the week after the FA Cup final – an all-Merseyside affair which Liverpool had won 3-2 in extra time.
The Reds were three points clear in the league and had a superior goal difference, meaning the Gunners had to win by two clear goals to take the title on goals scored, or three to nab it on goal difference. Arsenal went ahead through Alan Smith shortly after the break, and then Michael Thomas struck a stoppage-time winner to silence Anfield - apart from the delirious away end, that is.
Tippeligaen 2004
Valerenga and Rosenborg headed into the final round of matches neck and neck, level on both points and goal difference. Rosenborg – boasting a better goals scored record – duly beat Lyn 4-1 in their final game of the season, which ended some five minutes earlier than Valerenga’s clash with Stabaek.
Poor Valerenga were 3-0 up as news filtered through of their rivals' victory, and the side from the capital knew they needed a goal to take the title. It didn’t come, and Rosenborg claimed the crown on goals scored.
Scottish Premier League 2004/05
Unsurprisingly, it was Rangers and Celtic vying for the SPL title in 2004/05, but this was anything other than a predictable campaign. Celtic were defending champions and came flying out of the blocks early on, winning seven of their first eight games - including a 1-0 triumph over their rivals to set the early pace.
The next two league meetings between the sides ended with Rangers victorious, though, but Celtic's 2-1 win in the final Old Firm derby of the season in April seemed to tilt the title tussle in their favour. Two points clear at the top heading into the final day, the Bhoys somehow contrived to lose 2-1 to Motherwell despite going ahead, paving the way for Rangers to scoop the prize with a nervy 1-0 success at Hibernian.
The final day will forever go down as 'Helicopter Sunday' in Scotland, since the vehicle carrying the trophy had to change course after Celtic's infamous collapse.
Eredivisie 2006/07
PSV were the team to beat in 2006/07, having won the last two Eredivisie titles under Guus Hiddink. The former Real Madrid boss had vacated the hot seat at Philips Stadion before the start of the season, though, with Ronald Koeman appointed as his replacement.
Ajax clearly spotted an opportunity, taking 30 points from the first 33 available to shoot to the summit of the standings. PSV also started brightly, and a 1-0 victory over their title rivals in November handed them the initiative.
The reigning champions remained in control until the final few weeks of the season, but dropped points against NAC Breda, NEC Nijmegen and Utrecht let Ajax narrow the gap. The two sides were level on points going into the final day, but PSV won the race thanks to a dramatic 5-1 triumph over Vitesse – a result which saw them leapfrog the Amsterdammers, who were 2-0 victors over Willem II, on goal difference.
La Liga 2006/07
For much of 2006/07, the title race seemed to be between Barcelona and Sevilla. Real Madrid stuttered to a 0-0 draw with Villarreal on the opening day and continued to underwhelm for some time, alternating between third and fourth place between October and February.
Their form picked up as the business end approached, though, los Blancos winning six of seven games in the spring to give themselves an outside chance. Barcelona's shock defeats by Zaragoza and Villarreal also raised spirits in the capital, before Madrid took 13 points from the last 15 available - compared to 11 by their Clasico rivals in the same period - to finish level on points with Barcelona.
Goal difference plays second fiddle to head-to-head results in La Liga, so despite scoring fewer goals and conceding more, Madrid won the title thanks to a 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu and a 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou.
Premier League 2011/12
Manchester City had been improving season on season since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008, and after a third-place finish in 2010/11, Roberto Mancini's men were expected to challenge for the title the following year. City won 14 and lost just one of their opening 17 fixtures, thrashing Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford along the way, but the Red Devils remained in touch at the top heading into the New Year.
First place belonged to Alex Ferguson's side by March, yet United choked in the final weeks, losing to Wigan, drawing with Everton and then suffering a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad which handed the initiative to their rivals.
City, for their part, almost threw it all away on the final day by going 2-1 down at home to relegation candidates QPR when requiring all three points to remain ahead of United on goal difference. Edin Dzeko made it 2-2 in second-half stoppage time, before Sergio Aguero's dramatic strike gave City the title – and the Premier League its most dramatic denouement ever.
La Liga 2013/14
Each of the last nine La Liga titles had ended up in either Barcelona or Real Madrid's trophy cabinet, but Atletico Madrid emerged as genuine contenders in 2013/14. Carlo Ancelotti's Real appeared to have fallen out of the race early on, losing to both Atleti and Barça, with the latter storming to the top after 13 wins from their first 14 outings.
Diego Simeone's dogged Atletico outfit kept plugging away, though, and they went top in February - only to immediately cede their standing following a shock 2-0 reverse at Almeria. Real came back into the picture thanks to an 18-match unbeaten run and Barcelona's erratic form, which included three defeats in six weeks over February and March.
A thrilling 4-3 win at the Bernabeu reversed the Catalans' fortunes, but it was Atletico who led the way with three games left to play. Simeone's side looked set to fall at the final hurdle after losing to Levante and drawing with Malaga, but Barcelona's failure to beat either Getafe or Elche meant the capital club needed just a point at the Camp Nou on the final day to take the title. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for the hosts, but Diego Godin's header gave Atleti the crown.
Ligue 2 2016/17
Remarkably, six clubs went into the final day of the 2016/17 Ligue 2 season with a chance of the title. There was also one more automatic promotion spot up for grabs, meaning four sides would end up heartbroken and empty-handed.
Strasbourg were top after 37 games having amassed 64 points; Amiens and Troyes were each a point adrift; Lens and Brest were outsiders on 62 points; and Nimes, with 61 to their name, were realistically targeting second spot.
It made for one of the most incredible days in French football history, and one of the most remarkable climaxes to a season anywhere in the world. Strasbourg kept hold of top spot by virtue of a 2-1 defeat of Bourg en Bresse, while a 96th-minute goal catapulted Amiens from sixth to second at the expense of Troyes.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.