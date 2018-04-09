10 of football’s cruellest relegations ever: five-team play-offs, court cases... and a German Shepherd

David James once said that relegation was “the single most traumatic experience you can have in a football career”. And that’s coming from a man who’s been coached by Alan Pardew.

Some teams get used to the idea of going down – in 2008, hopeless Derby were consigned to the drop 48 hours before April Fool’s Day, and eight years later Joleon Lescott described confirmation of Aston Villa’s relegation as a “weight off the shoulders”. Naturally, that went down well around Villa Park.

In this slideshow, we pick out 10 of football’s cruellest ever relegations.