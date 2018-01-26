10 major World Cup injustices that VAR would have changed

One of the most infamous World Cup moments, in one of the competition's greatest-ever matches. Patrick Battiston was clean through on goal when West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher came tearing off his line to close him down; as the Frenchman prodded the ball past the moustachioed FC Cologne goalkeeper all eyes were on whether the ball would cross the line.

It didn’t, but Schumacher did. Such was the force of the collision between the two that Battiston suffered three broken ribs and required oxygen; he still has a cracked vertebra and damaged teeth to this day. Inexplicably, as the defender lay unconscious surrounded by his own teeth, the Dutch referee Charles Corver signalled for a goal kick. Battiston was carted from the field on a stretcher and West Germany went through to the final on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

As unpleasant as a slow-motion replay would have been for the Video Assistant Referee, Schumacher would surely have been sent off and one of the greatest teams international football has ever seen might well have progressed to the final instead of West Germany. Battiston and Les Bleus went on to win the European Championships two years later; the defender ended up winning Ligue Un five times with three different clubs.