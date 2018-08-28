10 managers who made the critics look ridiculous

"Claudio Ranieri? Really?" That was Gary Lineker's reaction to Leicester making the Italian their new manager in 2015 – and he was far from alone. A manager is only as good as his last job, they say, and that was the main reason for the resistance to Ranieri's appointment. A few months earlier he was in the dugout for Greece when they embarrassingly lost at home to the Faroe Islands.

The supporters were no less impressed. "Imagine bringing in Claudio Ranieri to manage your team when Sam Allardyce is without a club," said one. "How does Ranieri keep getting jobs? The Italian Dave Bassett," pondered another.

Delivering the Premier League title within a year was a pretty good riposte.