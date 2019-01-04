10 Premier League transfers we think might happen this month

Leicester are set to let Adrien Silva, Andy King and Vicente Iborra go this month – perhaps even Matty James too – which would leave them with only three senior central midfielders to select from.

Arsenal's Elneny has been on the Foxes' radar for a while now and, given his lack of football under Unai Emery this term – just 59 minutes in the Premier League against Burnley – it seems likely that the Egyptian could be on the move this month.

Claude Puel unsuccessfully tried to woo the 26-year-old last summer, but there may be a change of heart if Elneny accepts that his first-team prospects remain bleak in north London.