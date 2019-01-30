The 10 worst Premier League deadline day deals

Manchester United fans famously joked that the midfielder was “so good they named him twice”. By the end, though, they weren't laughing.

The Cameroonian was awful in his 20 top-flight outings for the Old Trafford side, but nevertheless did enough to merit a move to Villa in January 2005.

David O’Leary couldn’t get a song out of the struggling player either and he was eventually sent on loan to Burnley after making just 11 appearances for the Birmingham club. His deal was eventually terminated at the end of the 2006/07 season, before he disappeared into obscurity.