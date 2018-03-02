12 men you won't believe won the Premier League Player of the Month award

Harry Kane may only be 24 years of age, but he requires just one more Premier League Player of the Month award to move clear of Steven Gerrard and become the footballer who has received the prize most often since it was launched in August 1994.

Didier Drogba, Peter Schmeichel and Yaya Toure are among the high-profile stars who failed to scoop the award, but what about the surprise winners? Here's a curious dozen, presented alphabetically.