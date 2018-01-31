13 players whose career paths were truly bizarre

Altidore is back in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC following an inconsistent time in Europe. He started his career with New York Red Bulls in 2006, earning a first shot at European football with Villarreal. He was unable to make a significant impression during his time at El Madrigal and was loaned to Xerez (where he failed to make a single appearance due to injury), Hull City and then a short spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Bursaspor.

The third-highest scorer in U.S. men's national team history was then sold to Eredivisie side AZ – where he enjoyed comfortably his best spell in Europe, scoring 39 goals over two seasons. He impressed enough to be given another crack at the Premier League with Sunderland, where he infamously managed just a single league goal in two years, before making the move to Toronto as part of the deal that took Jermaine Defoe to Sunderland.