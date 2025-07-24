Quiz! Can you guess the missing team in these 50 players’ career paths?

You might have to dig deep in your mind for some of these answers

Ever get bored of trawling the Wikipedia pages of footballers far and wide to see where their career has taken them? No, us neither.

That’s why we’ve put together this quiz to test all that dormant knowledge you’ve accrued over the years.

We’ve got a selection of players’ career paths and blanked out one team that we want you to name.

To make things trickier, we haven’t provided you with the player’s name, so you’ll have to work out who the player is first, and then use that to work out the missing team from their CV.

There are 50 career paths blanks for you to fill in here – remember we're looking for the club, not the player! – and, on account of the tough test we’ve put together, there is no time limit for completing this one.

Struggling with one in particular? No worries, simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll line you up with a hint.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and share this quiz with your mates to see who the real experts are.

Managed all 50? Congrats to you, but with passion like that, we’re sure you’re not done there.

