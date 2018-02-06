14 insane injury times: comebacks, own goals and genius

Teams you’ve never heard of often throw up the most remarkable stories – like this seventh-tier clash between north German clubs SV Burlage and RSV Emden in April 2014. It was a thriller throughout: hosts Burlage went 2-0 up, Emden led 3-2 and then 4-3, but the home side made it 5-4 in the 79th minute. With just five minutes remaining, Emden once again levelled – not surprising when you learn that the home side had been reduced to eight players. The referee had sent two off and the third – brilliantly – had to leave to make it to work on time.

Into injury time, then, and Emden were denied a winning goal by the referee’s assistant – but before the players had a chance to protest, an ambulance sped across the pitch and stopped in front of the home team’s bench to resuscitate coach Jan Rieken, whose pacemaker couldn’t cope. When doctors gave the all-clear, the referee proceeded with the rest of the injury time, where Matthias Tinnemeyer eventually scored a sixth for the depleted Burlage. This time Rieken couldn't celebrate: he was on his way to the hospital.