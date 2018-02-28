9 managers who could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Allegri began his managerial journey at fourth-tier Aglianese and landed the Milan job seven years later in 2010, delivering a first Scudetto since 2004 in his debut season. But the road was slippery thereafter: as Milan's league position deteriorated he came under fire for having let Andrea Pirlo join Juventus on a free, and he was fired in January 2014.

Naturally, he joined Juve – stepping into the sizeable shoes of Antonio Conte – and has won the league and Coppa Italia in each of his three seasons, while reaching two Champions League finals.

Allegri is praised for his tactical flexibility: he often switches between a back three and back four, while his teams are strong in possession and solid in defence. In 2012, though, Allegri stated he would retire from management by 55 (he turned 50 in August 2017) and wishes to take charge of the Italian national team before then.