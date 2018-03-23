9 players who've been publicly savaged by Jose Mourinho

Carvalho was one of Mourinho’s favourite players, having coached him to Champions League success at Porto before signing him for Chelsea and Real Madrid. He was an outstanding defender in his prime, and is still pretty good at 39 years old, playing with Shanghai SIPG – but things turned briefly sour between the pair while at Chelsea.

Carvalho took umbrage at losing his place to William Gallas for the first game of the 2005/06 season, and Mourinho was quick to bring down the hammer on his player for sniping his discontent in the press.

“Ricardo Carvalho seems to have problems understanding things; maybe he should have an IQ test,” the Blues boss suggested. “I am not happy to have heard about this through the papers. Ricardo has worked with me for four years and I do not understand these quotes, he probably needs to see a doctor.”