Amazing second-leg comebacks that prove there's always hope

It was over. Nobody comes back from 4-0 down, even Barcelona. As for PSG, they were on the cusp of finally getting beyond the quarter-finals. They never made it.

No team had ever surrendered a four-goal advantage in the competition before, but Barça somehow managed to make history despite Edinson Cavani’s away goal making the task look almost impossible with less than half an hour to go and three more goals required.

It wasn’t just the feat, but the manner of it that was so memorable. In the 88th minute, Neymar scored a free-kick. In the 91st, he put away a penalty to take them to within one goal of a remarkable comeback. That goal, ridiculously, arrived in the 95th minute through Sergi Roberto. Utterly bonkers.