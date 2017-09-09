FIFA 18 ratings: top players ranked 40-31 revealed
By Joe Brewin
Image 1 of 10
40. Christian Eriksen
Club: Tottenham
Position: CAM
Image 2 of 10
39. Arturo Vidal
Club: Bayern Munich
Position: CDM
Image 3 of 10
38. Marcelo
Club: Real Madrid
Position: LB
Image 4 of 10
37. Edinson Cavani
Club: PSG
Position: ST
Image 5 of 10
36. Paul Pogba
Club: Manchester United
Position: CM
Image 6 of 10
35. N'Golo Kante
Club: Chelsea
Position: CDM
Image 7 of 10
34. Marco Verratti
Club: PSG
Position: CM
Image 8 of 10
33. Jerome Boateng
Club: Bayern Munich
Position: CB
Image 9 of 10
32. Mesut Ozil
Club: Arsenal
Position: CAM
Image 10 of 10
31. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Club: Manchester United
Position: ST
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.