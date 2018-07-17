Football's 9 weirdest contract clauses (ft. sheep's nuts and space travel)

Cardiff chairman Sam Hammam must have had a glint in his eye when Prior put pen to paper on a deal with the Welsh outfit in 2001. The defender, signed for £700,000 from Manchester City, was instructured to have “a physical liaison with a sheep and eat sheep’s testicles” by the terms of his contract.

“We’ll serve them in a lemon and parsley sauce,” sniggered the madcap Hammam, who had once told his Wimbledon players they would be made to eat camel brains if the Dons conceded too many goals.