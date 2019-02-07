Managers who only ever had one job – and how it went

Football management, while unstable, can be a long and fruitful career.

Managers often keep going long past retirement age – Roy Hodgson is still going strong at Crystal Palace this season aged 71 – and build up a long list of employers along the way.

This lot, however, didn’t fancy it. Awful form, financial meltdowns and lost causes are some of the reasons the following 10 gaffers called it a day with management after just one bite of the cherry. Probably for the best...