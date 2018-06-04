Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 1998

Zidane’s decisive contribution in the final of France ‘98 – two goals, both headers from corners – has given the impression that this was his tournament. The reality is that he was much better at Euro 2000, despite the pivotal role he played against Brazil in the Stade de France showpiece.

Zidane was subdued in both the quarter and semi-finals, but he did provide an assist for Christophe Dugarry in France’s opening match against South Africa and played an important part in Thierry Henry’s opener against Saudi Arabia.