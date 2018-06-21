Ranked! The 13 best players of the 2018 World Cup so far

Much has been written about the Belgians’ so-called golden generation – largely mostly their ability to come together as a team and shake off the perception that they’re a group of brilliant individuals rather than a great side.

If Lukaku continues playing as he did against Panama, particularly in the second half, those questions could be silenced. Eden Hazard was quoted as saying that Lukaku was “hiding” in the first half, and that he told him so at the break. Some may consider this further evidence of disharmony in the Belgian camp, but it may actually be the opposite: a captain encouraging one of his major players with some tough love. It worked, as the Manchester United man netted twice in a 3-0 win.