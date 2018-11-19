Ranked! The 15 most efficient goalscorers in Premier League history

Scoring goals isn't easy in the Premier League, but making your mark consistently over time is even harder.

The following 15 players are all experts in making the most of their opportunities, delivering the best goal-per-minute ratios that the English top flight has ever seen.

One note, though: we set a threshold of a minimum of 6,500 minutes playing time while compiling this list, keeping out the likes of Mo Salah – at least for now...