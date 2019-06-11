Ranked! The 20 best kits of the 2019 Women’s World Cup
Killer kits
Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that, but we’re fairly confident we’ve got this right.
You’re definitely going to agree 100 per cent with our choices but if not, you know where to find us…
20. Scotland, away
We charge into our top 20 with Scotland’s bright pink kit which, rather than being a result of stereotypical gendered colours, is in fact a traditional choice – the men’s away kit has the same rose hue.
It looks very pleasant but comes at the end of our ranking because of the divisive nature of the colour. Sorry, pink.
19. Argentina, away
Ok, it’s identical to the men’s shirt from Russia last summer.
But that doesn’t mean it’s not nice to look at, does it?
18. South Korea, away
Designed to symbolise the South Korea flag, this white kit also has a unique pattern on the front representing Hanryu, which Nike describes as “a cultural trend receiving high attention around the world”.
Our friends at FourFourTwo Korea might need to enlighten us about that; to us it looks more like a map of the UK during a general election.
17. Thailand, away
To be perfectly honest, we had no idea what Warrix was (it’s not an off-brand cereal, which was our first guess) until first seeing this number 10 minutes ago.
But here we are, and they’ve produced the 17th best kit in France this summer.
16. Brazil, home
Try and ignore the fact that the referee looks like she’s about to fly into a challenge.
This is a proper Brazil home shirt. Just another yellow-and-green number, maybe, but isn’t that enough in itself?
15. Japan, home
Once again we’re looking at the same thing we saw the men wear in Russia a year ago.
But just look at it. It was great then, it’s great now, and it’s an easy pick for No.15.
14. New Zealand, away
Credit to New Zealand. They’ve considered the popularity of rugby at home, taken some ‘inspiration’ and then called this an away top after plastering some ferns on the sleeves.
Still, it looks great.
13. Jamaica, home
Jamaica are the only World Cup nation with a kit made by Umbro, and a damn good job has been done on their outfit.
Yellow, black and green is a winning combination and this is a timeless effort – others could learn from the sleeve design that Umbro have gone big on lately.
12. Thailand, home
Oh hey it’s Warrix (checks No.17), that unforgettable Thai manufacturer who produce the national kits!
They’ve done a great job, in fairness, with home and away kits for the Thai women.
This one, dark navy with light flecks of blue, is superb, although we’re not quite sure what to make of the badge.
11. China, home
Let’s call this one ‘tequila sunrise’.
It’s probably the lairiest kit at the World Cup, which is suitable given how we get after: 1) Too much tequila; 2) Watching the sunrise after a big night out and; 3) Having too many tequila sunrises.
What were we talking about again? It’s a lovely number and China will be hoping to do it justice on the pitch…or else.
10. USA, home
Not too garish, quite low key, but very nice nonetheless.
We like the simple detailing on the sleeves representing the colours of the American flag and, after all, who doesn’t love a white kit?
It isn’t anything too over the top and…hang on, what’s this? A back panel that has a grey print of all 50 states? U-S-A!
9. Nigeria, home
Yes, the hype train around this kit arrived last summer for the men’s World Cup in Russia.
But come on. There was good reason everyone lost their heads over it.
8. Netherlands, home
Some countries arrived early when talking about what colours represent them – and the Dutch were right at the front of the queue.
That oranje brings all sorts of nostalgia with it: Johan Cruyff, Shanice van de Sanden and Nigel de Jong flying-kicking a man in the chest.
If you thought that was a lion on the badge, try again. It’s a lioness.
7. England, away
This darker shade of red made exclusively for the women’s team – described as a ‘dark red crush’, whatever that means – is absolutely sensational.
It’s as classy as an evening stroll in Paris. Possibly after a World Cup triumph.
6. China, away
This number is inspired by China's nickname of the Steel Roses.
It’s grey and orange with a superb all-over Phoenix print conveying femininity and virtue, apparently.
Chelsea butchered grey and orange in the 1990s, but China have almost made up for it here. Almost.
5. Norway, home
If you put a red kit through a blue Instagram, you’d get this. And we mean that in the nicest possible way.
It also looks a bit like one of those enormous slushies you’d get at the cinema, drink within 10 minutes and then spend the following two hours with a headache and a desperate urge to go to the toilet.
But, anyway: in the nicest possible way.
4. Chile, away
Surely you mean the home kit? We all love Chile home kits: especially that one from the ‘90s with the huge Reebok logo splashed across Marcelo Salas’s chest like a motorway sign.
But no, get this in your head – we love the away kit. Imagine someone sprinting towards you in this, you’d have no idea if they’re going right or left.
The pattern makes them look skilful. They’re already past you, you’re on your arse feeling dizzy and ashamed. And that’s in your head. You may as well give up now.
3. France, home
What do we love most about this? The matt-blue effect? Possibly.
The tiny French flag detail on the sleeve? The bronze/rose emblem and swoosh? We’re not totally sure.
What we know by now is that France always seem to get the best kits from Nike. Someone at the FA should have a quiet word.
2. Germany, home
This is like Germany’s 1990 kit, via Tron. It’s futuristic and retro at the same time.
With two stars above the badge, to remind anyone who might have thought that women’s football would be different.
Nope, Germany win a lot here too. Plus, they look great as they do it.
1. France, away
Polka dots shouldn’t work. They aren’t cool, are they? But leave those Timmy Mallett thoughts at the door, because this is superb.
It feels like this kit has been around forever. Why has no one thought of doing this before?
A genuine classic that will stick in the memory for years to come – and is sure to be replicated in various forms. Allez les Polkas!
