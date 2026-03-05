Who exactly is Jim Thwaites? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Manchester United producing talented midfielders is something most of us have known for decades.

Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Nicky Butt are just three names who spring to mind, but there is a new kid on the block who is beginning to catch the attention of those attending some of United's academy games this season.

Arise, Jim Thwaites, a diminutive number six who can operate in tight spaces and has the deadball specialities much like Becks did across his career. Want to know more about him? Read on as FourFourTwo delves deeper in our latest scout report...

So… who exactly is Jim Thwaites?

Manchester United's teenage midfielder Jim Thwaites (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Jim Thwaites

Position/s: Defensive midfield, central midfield

Age: 18 (Born: 20 December 2007)

Nationality: English

Height: 1.75m (5ft 7in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Manchester United

Having progressed through the ranks at Carrington, Ruben Amorim acted with haste to call up young Thwaites to first-team training within weeks of being in the building back in November 2024, proving that it is only fans who are taking note of a wonderfully gifted footballer, with Erik ten Hag also a big fan of the youngster. Having been troubled with injury so far this season, it would be a crying shame if the Red Devils' academy side does not go on to claim FA Youth Cup glory, with the 18-year-old expected to play a huge part in those aims.

Yet to make his senior bow, Thwaites is having to wait patiently for his chance, but continues to impress onlookers who are lucky enough to catch a glimpse of his footballing credentials. A wonderful number six, the teenager is press-resistant and has deadball capabilities beyond his years, having whizzed a catalogue of free-kicks into the top corners for Manchester United youth teams over the last few seasons.

Thwaites's strengths

Press resistance: Given his small frame, Thwaites is more than happy to receive the ball under pressure and jink one way and dart into a space of green grass. Almost eerily similar to how Pedri does so, the 18-year-old has already mastered the art of beginning the move and transitioning the ball through the offensive lines.

Line-breaking verticality: Academy football often can be scrappy, but Thwaites is always looking to belt a long pass into a wide man to help get the game moving forward for the Red Devils. Having the likes of Goodwill Kukonki, Noah Ajayi and often Shea Lacey to aim for is handy, but Jim does so with ease and it is a staple of his midfield game he has already seemingly mastered.

Dead-ball specialist: Against Manchester City in the U18 Premier League recently, Thwaites had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes before he found the top corner with precision for a free-kick. Almost like Beckham was in his youth, Thwaites is able to generate a ridiculous amount of power and precision from tight angles, and Darren Fletcher's side have benefitted no end from his special abilities this term.

Tenacity and turn of pace: Again, we expect Thwaites to still have another growth spurt and this will be crucial if he is to make it at the very top level. What cannot be understated already is his tenacity in midfield when nipping in to win the ball back as soon as half an opportunity arises. A serial 'pocket-picker' if you will, the teenager then also possesses the right amount of acceleration to get away from his man in tight spaces and get the game moving in his favour.

Thwaites's areas of development

Senior experience: Manchester United produce players consistently, and as Kobbie Mainoo did, when you get your chance, you have to take it. Tyler Fletcher, Jack Fletcher, Jack Moorhouse and Toby Collyer are all names currently ahead of him, and Thwaites will have to do well in order to make an impression if he is to be given an opportunity.

Bulking up in size: Thwaites needs to bulk up in terms of stature, and I would say this is his biggest task in order to make it at the very top of the professional game. Now aged 18, Mainoo is the perfect example of how to do so, given the physicality of Premier League football.

Aerial ability: Standing at only 5ft 7, Thwaites could be hindered if he is to come up against a big, powerhouse central midfielder who can bully his way past him in the middle of the pitch. Time will tell whether he does have another growth spurt, but again, you feel it may need to come sooner rather than later.

Thwaites's ceiling

Thwaites has to make an impression over the summer, you feel, and not get stuck into poor loan moves like Ethan Wheatley, Ethan Williams and even James Scanlon have seemingly done over recent periods. He has all the qualities to make it, but the ceiling is so high at Manchester United that he will have to excel when he gets his chance to even be considered in the conversation moving forward.