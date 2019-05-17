Ranked! Manchester City's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era

Manchester City fans have been in dreamland since the 2008 takeover, with genuine world-class talent thrilling the Etihad ever since. But it wasn't always that way, with the recently crowned Premier League champions having to put up with their fair share of dross over the years.

For every magnificent Argentine striker responsible for the most iconic moment in Premier League history, there's another who never kicked a ball despite setting City back £3.5m (back then, a princely sum).

Terrible signings weren’t just restricted to the pre-takeover days: there were plenty of expensive mistakes to go along with all the quality. We give you the 15 worst Manchester City signings in the Premier League era...